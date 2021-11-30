Highway 101 rest area at Camp Roberts to close for long-term repairs

Closure begins today, Tuesday, Nov. 30 and will be in effect through Sept. of next year

– A construction project at the Safety Roadside Rest Area (SRRA) on US 101 near Camp Roberts will result in the long-term closure of the northbound and southbound SRRAs starting Tuesday Nov. 30. The closure of the Camp Roberts SRRA is scheduled to be in effect through Sept. 2022.

During construction, crews will replace the 30-year old wastewater treatment system with one compliant with current codes and water quality standards.

As part of the new infrastructure package, a water and wastewater monitoring system will permit tracking of resources and provide the ability to troubleshoot systems. These improvements will enhance reliability, keeping the SRRA open more consistently, and allow a variety of repairs to be made remotely.

Revamping of the landscaping will result in some downsizing of lawn areas and an irrigation meter will help promote water conservation.

This closure will also permit the construction of a break room for janitorial crews on the northbound SRRA. A break room is already in place on the southbound side which provides a safe and healthy place for janitorial crews from a sheltered workshop to take their breaks.

Safety Roadside Rest Areas provide opportunities for travelers to safely stop, stretch, take a nap, use the restroom, get water, check maps, place telephone calls, switch drivers, check vehicles and loads, and exercise pets. Rest areas reduce drowsy and distracted driving and provide a safe and convenient alternative to unsafe parking along the roadside.

For a map of all SRRAs on the state highway system and their status, please consult the Caltrans Quickmap page at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ Click the “Rest Areas” box under the Options/Facilities tab.

The contractor for this $4.2 million construction project is Newton Construction and Management of San Luis Obispo. This project is expected to be completed at the end of September in 2022.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones. For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

