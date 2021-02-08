Highway 41 improvement project in Atascadero continues this week

–A project to install curb ramps and pathways compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) on Highway 41 from San Gabriel Road to Atascadero Avenue continues this week with final resurfacing.

This resurfacing operation will begin Monday, Feb. 8 through Thursday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Two-way traffic will be maintained in both directions during this roadwork with delays expected to be minimal, but the public should be aware of heavy equipment in the area.

This project includes new sidewalks, pedestrian/bike paths, and upgrades to the traffic signal lights.

The contractor for this $4.3 million project is Souza Engineering of San Luis Obispo. This project is scheduled to be complete this Spring.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down while driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

