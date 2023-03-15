Highway 41 in Atascadero closed due to mud slide activity

Caltrans advises motorists seek alternate routes

– Highway 41 in Atascadero will be closed overnight in both directions from San Gabriel Road to Los Altos Road due to slide activity caused by inclement weather, officials said Tuesday.

The closure began at 2 p.m. yesterday due to slide activity, downed trees, and wires, according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

Caltrans’ Geotech team will meet on-site today to assess the damage and determine the next steps.

Travelers are advised to plan ahead and take either Highway 46 or Highway 101 as an alternate route. Message and directional signs have been put in place to assist motorists.

Caltrans is reminding motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the Caltrans District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

