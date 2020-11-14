Highway 41 project in Atascadero includes new bike path, sidewalks

–A project to install curb ramps and pathways compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) on Highway 41 from San Gabriel Road to Atascadero Avenue continues with the addition of new sidewalks and a bicycle path that will enhance safety in the corridor.

In addition, drainage upgrades included replacing open ditches with underground culverts before new sidewalks and pedestrian/bike paths were constructed on top.

The electrical systems for the traffic signals and poles were upgraded and the roadway widened in some locations

Motorists will continue to encounter lane and shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The contractor for this $4.3 million project is Souza Engineering Contracting Incorporated of San Luis Obispo, CA. This project is scheduled to be complete in the Spring of 2021.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down while driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit

the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Share this post!

email

Related