Highway 46 East resurfacing happening this week near Paso Robles

One lane in each direction will remain open during this roadwork

– A resurfacing of Highway 46 East from Geneseo Road to Almond Drive will continue this week with daytime lane closures in each direction from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays.

One lane in each direction will remain open during this roadwork which was moved from the overnight hours due to cooler temperatures. Travelers are encouraged to observe the speed limit as they move through this active construction zone. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for this $3 million project is Papich Construction of Grover Beach. This project is expected to be complete this Fall.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

