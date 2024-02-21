Highway 46 resurfacing project near Highway 101 starts Sunday

Beginning Sunday Feb. 25, travelers on Highway 46 will encounter weekly overnight closures

– A project to resurface Highway 46 East in both directions will begin Sunday Feb. 25, 2024. This two-and-a-half-mile project will begin just west of US 101 to just east of Airport Road and will also include drainage improvements, guardrail improvements, and modifications to traffic signals and lighting. Travelers will encounter alternating lane closures through the duration of this project.

Beginning Sunday Feb. 25, travelers on Highway 46 will encounter weekly overnight closures on Sundays from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. with all work ending for the week on Friday mornings. Travelers may encounter traffic control and/or closures at Golden Hill Road, Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles Road, Union Road, and Airport Road. Caltrans will provide an update when details are certain.

One lane will remain open at all times on the US 101 northbound on-ramp. The southbound US 101 on/off ramps 101 may be subject to intermittent full closures. Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes. Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers.

The contractor for this $8 million project is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande. The project is scheduled for completion at the end of Fall 2024.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Share To Social Media