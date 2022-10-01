Highway 46 widening project to require traffic control next week

Delays are not expected to exceed 10 to 15 minutes

– A major widening project on Hwy. 46 East near Cholame will result in one-way reversing traffic control one-half mile east of the Jack Ranch Café on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be automated flagging systems present to stop traffic on Hwy. 46 in each direction as well as southbound Hwy. 41 approaching the “wye” Intersection.

This project, which began in March of this year, will convert the two-lane divided highway into a four-lane expressway. Next week’s lane closures are necessary to set K-rail, remove rumble strips, and place temporary lane line delineation on the existing highway lanes, in preparation to tie in the new roadway alignment to the existing Highway 46 lanes.

Electronic message boards have been posted notifying the traveling public of this upcoming roadwork. Delays are not expected to exceed 10 to 15 minutes.

The widening of this segment of Hwy 46 East follows four completed phases from Paso Robles leading to the Hwy. 46/41 intersection.

The contractor for this $116 million project is Atkinson Construction of Irvine, Calif. A project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East/State Route 41 “wye” Interchange is expected to begin construction in 2024.

At the completion of these corridor projects, Highway 46 East will become a 4-lane divided expressway from US 101 in Paso Robles to 1-5 in Lost Hills in Kern County.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the Caltrans District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related