Highway resurfacing project in Atascadero continues next week

Full overnight highway closures planned

–A project to resurface and correct the Super-elevation of US Highway 101 from just north of the Highway 58 Interchange to Santa Barbara Road near Atascadero will continue next week with full overnight closures for three nights beginning Monday, July 12.

Northbound US 101 at State Route 58 will be closed Monday, July 12 through Thursday morning, July 15 from 11 pm until 5 a.m. Motorists will detour from US 101 to State Route 58 to El Camino Real before re-entering northbound US 101 at Santa Barbara Road.

Electronic message boards will be posted to inform the public about this roadwork. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

This project will improve the surface of the highway while the super-elevation will adjust the slope near the shoulder of the highway to enhance safety for everyone.

The contractor for this $1.7 million project is Papich Construction of Grover Beach. This project will be complete this September.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https//dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

