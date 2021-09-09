Hispanic Heritage Month events happening at Cuesta College

Many events are free and open to all students, faculty & staff, and the community

–Cuesta College will commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of events beginning mid-September and throughout October. Hispanic Heritage Month is a nationally recognized celebration of Americans’ histories, cultures, and contributions whose ancestors came from Mexico, Spain, the Caribbean, and Central & South America.

“It provides an opportunity to recognize, and celebrate through learning, the legacies built by Hispanic and Latino Americans,” said Christina Sholars, Latina Leadership Network President. “As a Hispanic-Serving Institution, it is necessary for Cuesta College to honor and celebrate the educators, students, and community supporters who have helped shape the campus into what it is today.”

Cuesta College’s Hispanic Heritage Month is sponsored by the Cuesta College Latina Leadership Network’s staff/faculty/administration chapter, Library, Student Health Center, and Cultural Center.

For a comprehensive list of Hispanic Heritage Month events and additional information, visit https://bit.ly/cuesta-hispanic-heritage-month.

The following events are free and open to all students, faculty & staff, and the community (except where indicated).

Resource Fair

Happening Sept. 15, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., at the Cuesta College San Luis Obispo Campus, Building 5100, outside of the cafeteria.

The in-person Resource Fair provides information on mental health counseling, drug and alcohol recovery support, youth and adult support groups, health care services, transportation assistance, housing, employment resources, and more.

Mental Well-being and Navigating the Health System

Sept. 15, 5pm, online event, link: https://cuesta-edu.zoom.us/j/96811575771

Bilingual event – English and Spanish available

Provides strategies and resources to improve mental health and discusses navigating the health system and easily connecting with professionals and services.

Cuesta Library Virtual Book Club: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika Sanchez

Sept. 23 | 1 – 2:30 p.m., online event, link: https://cuesta-edu.zoom.us/j/96828505910

A virtual, easy-going discussion led by Cuesta Library staff. Students, staff, faculty, and the public are welcome – even if you haven’t finished the book.

Lessons Learned on How to Successfully Build a Career

Sept. 30, 5:30 – 7 p.m. online event, link: https://bit.ly/CuestaSpaceX

For Cuesta College, Allan Hancock, and local high school students only. Join Luis Aguirre for an inspiring talk about his journey from Cuesta College student to SpaceX Engineer. Attendees will be entered into a raffle to win SpaceX merchandise.

Teacher Pathways Latinx Transfer Panel

Oct. 12, 5 – 6 p.m., online event, link: https://tinyurl.com/bx4rd5ac

Learn about the transfer experiences of the panelists as they reflect on their educational paths, opportunities, and how transferring has impacted their family.

Path for Citizenship / DACA Update

Oct. 13, 4 – 5:30 p.m., online event, link: https://tinyurl.com/35v43dax

This workshop is for all administration, faculty, staff, and community members. Attendees will learn about the free immigration legal services offered at Cuesta College through the United Farm Workers Foundation. It will also cover options for the undocumented community and updated information on the recent DACA ruling.

Undocumented & Unafraid

Oct. 14, 4 – 5:30 p.m. online event, link: https://cuesta-edu.zoom.us/j/99692767136

Learn about the stories of struggle, resilience, and success of undocumented students. The panel includes students from Allan Hancock, Cal Poly, and Cuesta College, and community members. Local resources for the undocumented community will also be shared.

Spanish UndocuAlly Training

Oct. 15, 5 – 6:30 p.m., online event, link: https://cuesta-edu.zoom.us/j/6574692726

Monarch Dream Team members will be joined by SLO County Promotores Collaborative to present the first Spanish UndocuAlly training at Cuesta College! The 1.5-hour training is for the Central Coast undocumented community, ESL and GED Cuesta College students, and their families.

