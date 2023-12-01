Holiday events kick off tonight in Atascadero

Events kick off the holiday season in downtown Atascadero

– The City of Atascadero is set to usher in the holiday season with a series of events scheduled for this Friday.

The festivities kick off in the Sunken Gardens at 5:30 p.m. with the annual “Light up the Downtown!” event. Attendees can anticipate holiday musical performances by the Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir and Atascadero Community Band. The highlight of the evening, the lighting of historic Atascadero City Hall, will commence at 6 p.m., featuring the traditional countdown led by the mayor and council members.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a festive appearance, touring the Sunken Gardens on the Model-A Firetruck, ready to greet visitors on the West Mall side of city hall. Complimentary horse-drawn hayrides and free hot chocolate from Lighthouse Coffee will be available to enhance the holiday experience.

Simultaneously, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Sip & Shop in Downtown, also starting at 5:30 p.m. Adult beverages will be served by 15+ participating businesses, and tickets can be purchased in advance on www.atascaderochamber.org.

As the festivities continue, the Musical Holiday Walk Around the Lake is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Organized by the Atascadero Lake Neighborhood Association, this special evening promises caroling, musical groups, refreshments, and holiday decorations around Atascadero Lake. Additionally, the Charles Paddock Zoo will be open for a visit with Santa.

For further details on upcoming events in Atascadero, visit www.visitatascadero.com/events.

Share To Social Media