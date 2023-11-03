Downtown holiday lighting ceremony returns for its 37th year Nov. 24

Annual event held in downtown city park bandstand

– The 37th annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony will officially bring holiday decor to downtown Paso Robles on Friday, Nov. 24, the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The tradition will find Mrs. Santa Claus and other costumed characters gathering at the downtown city park bandstand at 5:30 p.m. They will be joined there by townspeople dressed warmly. The Cancer Support Community will be lighting the downtown commemorative trees, and the City of Paso Robles will have a display of tree lighting as well.

Just before 6 p.m. candles and songbooks will be distributed. When the clock tower strikes 6 p.m., Mrs. Claus will throw the giant light switch, and the downtown lights in trees, shop windows, and buildings will illuminate all at once. The Holiday Songbook also contains a Black Out Bingo page to get stamped by participating merchants by Dec. 9, with a drawing on Sunday, Dec. 10 to win one of three cash shopping sprees for 2023.

City officials will speak, followed by candlelight caroling with musical accompaniment. Free coffee and hot chocolate by The Human Bean will conclude the evening’s festivities.

The lighting ceremony is a downtown Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association event. For more information, contact the main office at (805) 238-4103.

