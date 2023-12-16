Holiday Magic at the Charles Paddock Zoo returns today in Atascadero

Zookeepers will distribute gifts to animals, with Santa on-site to greet visitors

– The Charles Paddock Zoo will host its annual Holiday Magic event on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Zookeepers will distribute gifts to animals, with Santa on-site to greet visitors.

The scheduled gift delivery will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., accompanied by family-friendly activities, including a model railroad display by the Central Coast Garden Railroad Society, holiday music by Garry Brill, and the Cockroach Holiday Village. The Sausage Slinger will offer food for purchase.

Following is the Holiday Magic gift-giving schedule:

10:15 a.m. – Meerkats

10:30 a.m. – Spider Monkey

10:45 a.m. – Mongoose Lemur

11:00 a.m. – Tiger

11:30 a.m. – Binturongs

11:45 a.m. – Marmoset

12:00 a.m. – Aldabra Tortoise

12:15 p.m. – Red Fronted Macaws

12:30 p.m. – Giant Anteater

12:45 p.m. – Seriema

Admission is included with regular ticket prices.

The Charles Paddock Zoo, housing over 200 animals, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission is $13 for adults 13 and over, $8 for children 5-12, $5 for children 3-4, free for ages 2 and under, and $11 for Seniors 65+. More information is available on the zoo’s website at charlespaddockzoo.org.

