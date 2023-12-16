Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 16, 2023
Holiday Magic at the Charles Paddock Zoo returns today in Atascadero 

Posted: 6:47 am, December 16, 2023 by News Staff

Charles Paddock Zoo Holiday Magic

Zookeepers will distribute gifts to animals, with Santa on-site to greet visitors

– The Charles Paddock Zoo will host its annual Holiday Magic event on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Zookeepers will distribute gifts to animals, with Santa on-site to greet visitors.

The scheduled gift delivery will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., accompanied by family-friendly activities, including a model railroad display by the Central Coast Garden Railroad Society, holiday music by Garry Brill, and the Cockroach Holiday Village. The Sausage Slinger will offer food for purchase.

Following is the Holiday Magic gift-giving schedule:

  • 10:15 a.m. – Meerkats
  • 10:30 a.m. – Spider Monkey
  • 10:45 a.m. – Mongoose Lemur
  • 11:00 a.m. – Tiger
  • 11:30 a.m. – Binturongs
  • 11:45 a.m. – Marmoset
  • 12:00 a.m. – Aldabra Tortoise
  • 12:15 p.m. – Red Fronted Macaws
  • 12:30 p.m. – Giant Anteater
  • 12:45 p.m. – Seriema

 

Admission is included with regular ticket prices.

The Charles Paddock Zoo, housing over 200 animals, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission is $13 for adults 13 and over, $8 for children 5-12, $5 for children 3-4, free for ages 2 and under, and $11 for Seniors 65+. More information is available on the zoo’s website at charlespaddockzoo.org.

 

