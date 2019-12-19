Holiday party at the Paso Robles Children’s Museum happening Saturday

–Visit the Paso Robles Children’s Museum on Saturday, Dec. 21 for a fun day filled with holiday crafts, cookies & cocoa, and a visit from Santa Claus. Museum admission will be reduced to $5 per person for the day.

Santa will be there from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a visit with the children. It might be a great time for a family photo on the Museum’s fire engine, Old Mac. Cookies & cocoa will be served to all the museum’s guests and the staff has planned some fun crafts for the kiddos. Plan to stop by for some holiday cheer!

Saturday hours for the museum are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don’t forget, if you purchase a membership to the museum in December you will receive an extra month of play for free; That’s 13 months for the price of 12.

A membership to the museum may include, parents, guardians, children, grandparents, and grandchildren. A relative or caregiver may substitute for an adult on the card anytime. Do you have 3 children? No problem, additional family members may be added for $25. To purchase a membership visit the museum’s website at PasoKids.org or stop by the museum at 623 13th Street, Downtown Paso Robles.

