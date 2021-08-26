Holloway ranked among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies

Company was recognized on the list after seeing revenue growth of 383.2-percent from 2017 to 2020

–The Holloway Group, which has offices in Bakersfield, Paso Robles and Lost Hills, made Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Holloway, not ranked on Inc.’s list previously, didn’t just make the top 5,000, it came in among the top 1,500 private U.S. companies – ranking No. 1,253 on the annual list.

Founded in 1932 as H.M. Holloway Inc., a gypsum mine located in Lost Hills, Calif., Holloway has grown into a multi-unit group helping the environmental, agriculture, logistics and mining industries grow.

“We’re excited to make this year’s Inc. Top 5000 list, because this past year presented additional headwinds,” Holloway CEO Brian Maxted said. “Despite a pandemic, supply-chain challenges, and new safety protocols, our team of essential employees continued to deliver. Whether it was on the environmental side, continuing to manage waste streams from all over the state, to delivering the essential products and services the agriculture industry needs to grow, our incredible team didn’t skip a beat.”

“Thanks to everyone in the Holloway family for their hard work and dedication over the past year,” Holloway President Vard Terry said, “and to all of our long-standing customers and partners who kept working with us to keep the industries we serve moving forward.”

Holloway was recognized on the list after seeing revenue growth of 383.2-percent from 2017 to 2020, as Holloway Agriculture has expanded beyond being the trusted gypsum supplier to California’s top growers, providing a host of other products and services, from soil amendments to agronomy consulting, to complete orchard removal and redevelopment, with partners AgSoilworks.

In recent years, Holloway has also evolved its Lost Hills facility to reuse its nine decades of mining pits into a Class III non-hazardous Industrial Waste Landfill, providing sustainable, full-circle waste management services.

Holloway’s logistics unit then leverages its established channels to efficiently haul thousands of tons of ag and waste materials every day. “We don’t take a lot of time to look back, but we’ve really come a long way, and I’m really proud of the team and how everyone has come together – particularly during a pandemic year,” Holloway COO Dan Allen said. “Our crew is as good as it gets, and that shows in the quality of products and services we’re delivering. We’re committed to doing everything we can to provide safe, practical and sustainable solutions to all of our clients.”

Being in Inc’s Top 5000 puts Holloway in elite company, Inc. Editor-In-Chief Scott Omelianuk said, adding those listed are “among the top .07-percent of companies in the country, in terms of growth.”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” Omelianuk said. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

To learn more about all of The Holloway Group’s business units, visit hmholloway.com.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related