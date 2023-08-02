Hollywood dream meets Irish town in the comedic ‘Stones in His Pockets’

‘Stones in his Pockets’ opens Friday, Aug. 11, runs through Aug. 27

– San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre will open its 2023-24 season with the comedy, Stones in His Pockets, by Marie Jones. With just two actors playing over a dozen parts, Stones in His Pockets is a comedic yet tragic take on the effects of the Hollywood dream in a small Irish town. When a Hollywood film crew takes over a rural town in County Kerry, the townspeople are excited to be part of a major film. Charlie Conlan (Billy Breed) and Jake Quinn (Jeff Salsbury), both local extras on the film, tell the story of the impact this movie set has upon the local community.

Stones in his Pockets opens Friday, Aug. 11, and runs through Aug. 27 with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. SLO Rep is located at 888 Morro Street in downtown San Luis Obispo. Ticket prices range from $20 – $42 and are available at www.slorep.org or by calling (805) 786-2440.

As a “two-hander,” Stones in His Pockets features actors Billy Breed and Jeff Salsbury. In Stones in His Pockets, Breed and Salsbury play a more than a dozen characters in the story. Breed and Salsbury previously played multiple characters on the SLO Rep stage in another two-hander comedy, Greater Tuna. Breed has also appeared numerous times on his SLO Rep stage, including last year as Mark Rothko in Red and Inspector Fix in Around the World in 80 Days.

Salsbury was in SLO Rep’s spring comedy, Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike as Spike. Stones in His Pockets is directed by Lawrence Lesher. Hailing from Queens, New York, Lesher has acted or directed in all 50 states and nearly 40 countries. His directing credits at SLO Rep include Around the World in 80 Days and Rounding Third.

