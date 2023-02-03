Hospice SLO County to hold volunteer training 

Paso Robles News|Friday, February 3, 2023
Classes will be in February and March 2023

– Those interested in learning about hospice concepts related to health, quality of life, illness, end-of-life decisions, dying, death, and grief, can plan to attend Hospice SLO County’s Volunteer Training taking place on Feb 7, 14, 21, and 28, and March 7, 14, 21, 28 (Tuesdays for eight weeks) from 2 – 5 p.m. The first and last session will be in person at the Hospice SLO County office at 1304 Pacific Street, San Luis Obispo. The other sessions will be on Zoom. A camera and audio (phone or microphone) are required to participate. Open to the public, the course also fulfills the requirements for those wishing to become an in-home volunteer.

Since 1977, Hospice SLO County has depended on the generosity and time of volunteers who have offered their voices for kindness, have listened with ears of compassion, and have opened their hearts with love. At Hospice SLO County, in-home volunteers provide respite, companionship, and assistance for up to four hours a week. Before volunteers help clients in the home, they must attend this comprehensive volunteer training.

Class topics include:

  • Exploring personal attitudes about dying and death
  • The history of hospice and current medical and non-medical approaches to end-of-life care
  • Communication skills
  • Spiritual, practical, and emotional support needs of clients and families including family dynamics
  • Anticipatory grief and bereavement

 

Hospice SLO County’s Volunteer Training is offered free of charge. To help cover the costs of this training, please consider making a donation when registering. Pre-registration is necessary to reserve a space in this class. For more information or to reserve a place, call (805) 544-2266 or visit hospiceslo.org/training.

 

