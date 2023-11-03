Hospice SLO’s annual Light Up a Life ceremonies return

Four ceremonies planned throughout the county in November, December

– Hospice SLO County invites the public to honor the memories of loved ones during the 39th annual Light Up a Life at one of four remembrance ceremonies happening throughout the county in November and December.

The ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. in San Luis Obispo (Nov. 28), Arroyo Grande (Nov. 30), Morro Bay (Dec. 5), and Atascadero (Dec. 13). A special “Paws to Remember” ceremony in memory of lost pets will be held on Dec. 6 in San Luis Obispo.

The holidays symbolize a time when family and friends gather in celebration. It can also be a difficult and emotional time for those grieving a loss. Light Up a Life is an annual event that offers the community an opportunity to come together to honor and remember loved ones who are no longer living but who will never be forgotten.

“We see so many images of happy families gathering with their loved ones during the holidays. But what if a loved one has died?” says Shannon McOuat, executive director of Hospice SLO County. “Incorporating loved ones who are no longer living into holiday traditions was the basis for Light Up a Life, introduced by Hospice SLO County to the community in 1984. These remembrance ceremonies offer a time to pause, remember, and honor those we love and miss.”

The community is invited to participate by making a donation in memory of a loved one. The loved one’s name will be read at the Light Up a Life remembrance ceremony selected and entered into Hospice SLO County’s remembrance book.

Each ceremony will include music, an inspirational message, the reading of names, poetry, and candle lighting. If one is unable to physically participate, the ceremony on Nov. 28, will be live-streamed and can be watched at home. The ceremony will also be recorded for future viewings on Hospice SLO County’s website.

The City of San Luis Obispo provided Hospice SLO County with grant funding for marketing this event through its Cultural Grants-In-Aid (GIA) program.

Hospice SLO County has provided crucial services to individuals and families coping with life-limiting illness, end of life, or grief throughout the county since 1977. All donations to Light Up a Life are tax-deductible and support Hospice SLO County to ensure the best quality for those who seek their services.

For information or to participate, visit www.hospiceslo.org or call (805) 544-2266.

