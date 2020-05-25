House fire reported in Atascadero Saturday

Three cats rescued from the burning home, victim able to escape to yard

–On Saturday at approximately 12:39 p.m., Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services units responded to a reported house fire at 7140 Valley Ave in Atascadero.

Upon arrival, units found a two-story, single-family residence with smoke showing from the roof line. Units were notified that there was a possible victim trapped inside, however she was able to escape to the front yard uninjured. Hose lines were deployed through the front of the residence but were unable to locate the seat of the fire due to smoke conditions. A secondary line was deployed to the rear of the residence and was able to contain the fire to the lower level.

Three cats were rescued from the fire and placed on oxygen masks and cooled until they could be transported to a local veterinary clinic for further assessment. There were no reported injuries of the property tenants or emergency personnel. The house sustained approximately $50,000 worth of damage and $10,000 worth of lost property. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Share this post!



Related