Housing workshop offered for those affected by end of eviction moratorium

The workshop will be held at Saint Williams Church in Atascadero this Sunday

– Mujeres de Acción, a community based organization in SLO County supporting Latinx population, this week announced a housing workshop supporting those affected by the end of the eviction moratorium.

The moratorium, set to end October 1 and originally put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will impact residents of SLO County and potentially put many more in vulnerable circumstances. Thus far, California has budgeted $5.2 billion dollars in federal money towards assistance, with $1 billion allocated towards rent and another $2.2 billion towards utilities.

“As someone on the front lines since the start of the pandemic, I believe this is important,” said Yessenia Echevarria, Founder of Mujeres de Acción. “We invite anyone who may need help to join us at this event.”

The workshop will be held at Saint Williams Church in Atascadero this Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will receive support in English and Spanish as well as help on their California COVID-19 Rent Relief application.

