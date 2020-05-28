How are you keeping your business, restaurant, or winery safe for your patrons and employees in San Luis Obispo County?

–How are you keeping your business, restaurant, or winery safe for your patrons and employees in San Luis Obispo County? Educate yourself so that you do not get taken advantage of by “Quick Clean Scams!”

What is the difference between an Ozone Treatment and an Ultra Low-Volume Fogger?

The Ozone Generator: The portable ozone generator eliminates a variety of odors caused by animals, cigarette smoke, mold and mildew, fire, and water damage. This machine generates “ozone”, which consists of unstable oxygen molecules (containing three oxygen atoms). Ozone chemically reacts with odor-causing molecules to oxidize residues and remove the odors. When using this piece of equipment, the guidelines need to be strictly followed. All people and pets should be removed from the environment during the ozone process for health and safety reasons for at least an hour after the treatment. Once the deodorization process is complete, ozone quickly reverts to the normal oxygen molecule, leaving no residues. Once the odor is gone, the results are permanent.

Take away point – An ozone treatment should be used for deodorizing, not disinfecting.

Ultra low-volume foggers: A ULV fogger will atomize liquid disinfecting agents, producing a fine mist that can easily penetrate into surfaces and even crevices where bacteria may accumulate. ULV Fogging works by compressing disinfectants through a specially designed nozzle, producing a fine cold mist or aerosol. It is safe for people and pets to enter the premises right away after treatment.

Take away point – A ULV Fogger Treatment should be used for disinfecting and sanitizing.

Why use Servpro?

As the Central Coast gets back to business, we all have a new sense of what it means to be clean. In fact, 89-percent of consumers are uneasy about going back to brick-and-mortar locations. At Servpro, they’re dedicated to inspiring confidence in communities across our counties as we find our way to a new normal. Servpro’s new defensive pathogen cleaning program goes way beyond standard janitorial cleaning practices. This is proactive viral pathogen cleaning. With over 15 years of experience in biochemical remediation and decontamination, you can trust Servpro of Morro Bay to King City professionals to bring a higher standard of clean to the places we gather.

Servpro of Morro Bay to King City is offering weekly, monthly, or quarterly proactive or confirmed ULV fogger disinfecting packages. They will also provide you with a “Certified Clean” decal for your window or tabletop/desktop placard for your convenience.

