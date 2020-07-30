Human trafficking awareness event happening in Atascadero

–An event to be held Thursday morning in Atascadero will promote awareness about human trafficking. Organizer Alyssa Lewis says July 30 is the World Day Against Human Trafficking.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. There will be a walk around Atascadero at about 10:25 a.m. That will last 25-30 minutes. Then, there will be more information provided about the issue of human trafficking in San Luis Obispo County and around the world.

Attendees are encouraged to wear blue, which is the international color of human trafficking to raise awareness about the crime.

