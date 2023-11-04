Humane society offering adoption special during November

‘Senior Pets Rock’ promotion in honor of November’s Adopt a Senior Pet Month

– In honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet Month in November, Woods Humane Society is plugging all of the timeless qualities of senior pets and waiving their adoption fees with their “Senior Pets Rock” promotion. The adoption special applies to dogs and cats ages 7+ and does not include dog license fees.

“When there are young puppies and kittens to adopt, it can be easy to overlook senior pets. However, this month, we want to remind potential adopters of all of the great reasons to consider an older, wiser companion,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux. “Like one of our favorite classic rock tunes says, these animals have ‘hearts of gold’ and can bring so much enjoyment to a family.”

Woods says it currently has nine senior dogs and cats available for adoption (overall seniors make up about 8% of Woods’ pet population) and the shelter length of stay for these senior pets can be two- to three times longer than that of younger animals.

“Unfortunately, senior pets, who are more accustomed to the comforts of a home and less suited to the stressors of a shelter environment, often spend the longest amount of time in the shelter,” explains L’Heureux. “Ironically, due to the fact that they are often already trained and have lower exercise requirements, these animals are among the most highly-adoptable and can make the process of caring for a new pet much easier on new adopters.”

For those considering an older dog or cat, Woods offers these three “top hits” reasons why senior pets rock:

They know what’s up. Seniors are often already house-trained and know how to live peacefully with humans, making for a smoother transition into a home after adoption.

Their wild heydays are behind them. Older dogs and cats don’t usually need huge amounts of exercise and stimulation and are content to snooze while you’re away. This can equate to lower expenses for toys, bones, and treats, as well as less time spent walking, playing fetch, or swinging a wand toy.

They’re wise and soulful. Senior pets offer a maturity and sensibility that their younger counterparts don’t, and they have so much gratitude for kindness and companionship. Their soulful, loving gazes and loyal companionship are the timeless gifts of senior pets.

To view all of the currently available senior pets at Woods, visit woodshumanesociety.org/Adoptions/ or visit in person during daily public hours from 12-5 p.m. (adoption hours are from 12-4 p.m.). For more information about Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316. Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Rd. in Atascadero.

Share To Social Media