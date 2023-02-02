Humane society reduces adoption fees to $14 through Valentine’s Day

‘Love is in the Air’ special encourages locals to adopt their furever valentine

–In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Woods Humane Society hopes to encourage locals to find their pet soulmate with the “Love is in the Air” adoption event running from Feb. 1-14. The promotion reduces standard adoption fees to just $14 for adult pets (five months or older), down from the typical range of $65 for senior cats to $150 for adult dogs.

“At a time when our kennels and those of our shelter partners are absolutely brimming with adoptable animals eager to give their hearts to a family, Valentine’s Day seems like a great reason to remind our community of the incredible love and companionship they can find by adopting a shelter pet,” says Woods CEO Neil Trent.

To develop the artwork for the adoption special, Woods asked the community for submissions of photos demonstrating their love for their pets and received more than 200 submissions on Facebook in one weekend.

The photo they chose to use shows recently adopted Woods dog Indi with owner Robyn Friedman O’Leary, a three-time adopter, long-time foster volunteer, and supporter of Woods. “In the short time Indi has joined our family, she has become a happy, confident dog who loves to meet new people and other dogs,” says O’Leary. “She has learned so many manners and, most of all, brings us love and joy every day. She is simply fabulous and does something every day that makes us all laugh.”

Director of Development Emily L’Heureux explains that O’Leary and Indi are the perfect “models” for this campaign. “With the iconic Morro Rock background, the idyllic beach sunset, and a moment of pure love on their faces, this picture really captures the joy and special bond shared by Woods adopters and their pets. We hope it inspires others to consider visiting our shelters to find their next big love.”

The Love is in the Air promotion runs through Feb. 14. All animals have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites. Adoptions also include a voluntary 30 days of pet insurance and a free wellness exam at a local vet clinic.

Woods Humane Society is open to the public daily from 12-5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12-4 p.m.

Visit www.woodshumane.org to view available animals, donate or learn more. To make an adoption appointment, call Woods Humane Society SLO, located at 875 Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo, at (805) 543-9316, or Woods Humane Society North County, located at 2300 Ramona Road in Atascadero, at (805) 466-5403.

