Hundreds attend Holiday Magic at Charles Paddock Zoo 

Posted: 6:33 am, December 20, 2021

holiday magicEvent proved to be a great success after a year’s hiatus

– Hundreds of people attended the 11th annual Holiday Magic at the Charles Paddock Zoo Saturday. Acting as elves, zookeepers gave holiday gifts to the animals, while crowds of people watched them open their gifts.

The animals included meerkats, monkeys, porcupines, the fossa and the crowd favorite, the tiger.

Holiday Magic DJ Gary Brill

DJ Gary Brill.

“This is a feel-good celebration which our staff enjoys as much as zoo visitors,” Zoo Director Alan Baker says, “Fortunately, the weather cooperated this year. It was cold, but it didn’t rain.”Holiday MGC portrait

Inside the wrapped gifts is food which the animals consider delicacies. Some, like meerkats, prefer insects. Others prefer fruits and vegetables. The tiger, as you might imagine, likes raw steak.TIger on all-4's sniffing

Many families had their pictures taken with Santa – who is one the few you’ll see with an authentic white beard.

Two local radio greats provided entertainment. Atascadero’s Gary Brill played holiday tunes. Magician Andy Morris performed card and other magic tricks for children and adults.Magician Andy Morris doing card tricks

Holiday Magic proved to be a great success, after a year’s hiatus because of the COVID shutdown.

