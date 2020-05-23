Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 23, 2020
Hundreds line El Camino for casual cruise night Friday 

Posted: 6:40 am, May 23, 2020 by News Staff


–Hundreds of people lined El Camino to watch antique, classic and contemporary cars cruise Atascadero Friday night.

The cruise started before sunset and continued for a few hours. The lack of organization did not detract from the enthusiasm.

people gathered for cruise night

Atascadero Police Department assigned at least two cars to patrol the casual cruise. In recent weeks similar cruise events attracted cars and crowds to Spring Street in Paso Robles, Main Street in Templeton and Higuera in San Luis Obispo.



