Hundreds turn out for annual ‘Running Chicken’ 5/10k

Annual event raises money for Run 4 Bitti and Bryn Foundation

– More than 300 people took part in the Running Chicken 5 and 10k Run/Walk Sunday at Santa Margarita Lake over the weekend. The annual event raises money for the Run 4 Bitti and Bryn Foundation, started by Paso Robles Community Development Director Warren Frace and his wife to raise money for scholarships for runners at Atascadero and Paso Robles High Schools.

The foundation also helps promote running in the area and supports track at Cal State University Chico. The Fraces’ two daughters ran for Atascadero High School and one ran at Chico State. Several years ago, Brynn and Brittni were killed in a tragic car crash on their way back to Chico. The Running Chicken 5 and 10K celebrates their memory.

Santa Margarita Lake was cold Sunday morning, but clear. Warren Frace said, “When we were setting up at 5:30, it was about 26 degrees, but the same came out and it warmed up. It turned into a great day. It’s our biggest turnout ever. More than 450 people registered and more than 300 took part. The girls liked to run here because of the natural beauty. This morning it was gorgeous. Bald eagles flew near Santa Margarita Lake this morning. ”

Katy Griffin of Paso Robles placed 10th among 124 women who finished the 5k run (3.1 miles). Katy spotted a bald eagle flying overhead as she walked to her car after the run. “That made my day,” she said.

The Annual event is held the first Sunday of January at Santa Margarita Lake.

