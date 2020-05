Hundreds turn out for ‘Socially Distanced Cruise Night’ on Spring Street



–Several hundred people turned out Friday night to attend an impromptu cruise on Spring Street in Paso Robles. The cars turned around near 8th and 21st street on either end of Spring.

The short loop filled downtown with classic cars. Some drivers parked around the downtown city park to congregate with friends in like-minded vehicles.

Share this post!

Related