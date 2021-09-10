Hunt Cellars receives ‘Editors’ Choice Award’ from Wine Enthusiast

Winery awarded for 13-year-old sauvignon blanc

–Hunt Cellars, a boutique winery in Paso Robles, just received the “Editors’ Choice” for their estate-grown 2008 Sauvignon Blanc “Starlight Concerto.” Winemaker David Hunt, said “he wanted to disprove the misconception that California white wines do not age well into the bottle.”

Hunt says, “I sent an email to Wine Enthusiast and asked if it would be OK to send a 2007 and 2008 Sauvignon Blanc to get his opinion on how well they tasted and aged, then a few weeks later we were notified he had indeed tasted the wines and Hunt Cellars got the “Editors’ Choice” award.

88 Points: Editor’s Choice: 2008 Sauvignon Blanc

88 Points: 2007 Sauvignon Blanc

90 Points: 2018 Sauvignon Blanc

Hunt Cellars says they are very proud of this recognition “not only for Paso Robles but for wineries throughout California.”

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related