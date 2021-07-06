Ice Cream Zoofari returning to Charles Paddock

Annual event returns Saturday, July 17

-The annual “Ice Cream Zoofari” is returning for 2021. This “must do” event at the Charles Paddock Zoo on Saturday, July 17 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. A relaxing and enjoyable evening is in store for all ages with music, activities, a wide variety of all-you-can-eat sweet treats, and exotic animals from around the world.

This year’s Ice Cream Zoofari will feature a variety of ice cream, yogurt and root beer. The zoo will offer Doc Burnstein’s ice cream, among other goodies planned. There will also be sugar-free options.

Tickets include zoo admission along with all-you-can-eat ice cream, sundaes and toppings. Tickets are $15 for 12 yrs. and up; $11 for 3 to 11 yrs., free to ages 2 and under. All zoo members receive $2 off every ticket purchased.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is one of only 233 total institutions that are accredited by the Association of Zoo’s & Aquariums (AZA). The zoo is dedicated to the conservation of endangered species, educating the public about the natural world, and providing a safe and stimulating recreational resource for residents and visitors of the Central Coast of California. There are over 200 animal species at the Charles Paddock Zoo, and many are part of a globally managed program to preserve animals and their habitats. The zoo features several unique species not often seen in facilities of its size, including fossa, red pandas, Malayan tiger, lemurs and meerkats, as well as many other exciting and interesting mammals, birds, reptiles and insects. Check out some of the newest additions at the zoo including the Thelma Vetter Red Panda Experience, the new exhibit for the American alligator, as well as the baby prehensile-tailed porcupine, a baby Caribbean flamingo, and more.

The zoo is located next to Atascadero Lake Park on Highway 41. Regular general admission to the zoo is $10/ person (Adults 13 & over); Ages 5-12 $8; Ages 3-4 $5; Seniors 65+ $9/ person, Children 2 and under are free.

For more information about the zoo, www.charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080, and for more information about the city of Atascadero, www.VisitAtascadero.com.

