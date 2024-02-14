Iconic duo to grace Vina Robles Amphitheatre stage

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Robert Plant and 27-time Grammy-winner Alison Krauss are set to embark on the Can’t Let Go Tour 2024, reuniting for a series of headline performances across North America. The tour, announced today, marks a swift return for the iconic duo, who will hit the road for nearly 30 dates this spring and summer, including a performance at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Aug. 24.

Kicking off the Can’t Let Go Tour on June 2nd at Cain’s Ballroom, the duo, accompanied by their all-star band, will enchant audiences in amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses, and historic venues nationwide. The tour promises a masterful showcase of vocal performances and unique arrangements, drawing from their critically acclaimed albums, 2007’s Raising Sand and 2021’s Raise The Roof.

Tickets for the Can’t Let Go Tour go on sale Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. local time, following pre-sales starting Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. For the Vina Robles Amphitheatre date, tickets will be available via Ticketmaster starting Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Further information can be found at plantkrauss.com.

The Can’t Let Go Tour features support from JD McPherson, also the lead guitarist for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. The ensemble includes drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, multi-talented string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss on keys and guitar.

The setlist will draw from the duo’s extensive repertoire, encompassing blues, country, folk-rock, and soul music from legends and unsung heroes, including Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Ola Belle Reed, Brenda Burns, and more. Fans can also anticipate reimagined renditions of Led Zeppelin classics like “The Battle of Evermore,” “Rock & Roll,” and “When The Levee Breaks.”

The duo, described as a “once in a lifetime collaboration” by NPR, has earned critical acclaim for their ability to breathe new life into generations-old tracks. Their latest album, Raise The Roof, debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, spent 20 weeks at No. 1 on the Americana chart, and received widespread praise.

In an effort to prioritize fans over scalpers, Plant and Krauss have partnered with Ticketmaster to offer fans the option to resell tickets at face value through Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. Tickets for this tour are mobile-only and restricted from transfer, aiming to protect the Face Value Exchange. A valid bank account or debit card within the country of the event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.

