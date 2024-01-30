Incoming storm systems expected to bring significant rainfall

Rainfall may cause local flooding, sandbags available

– Back-to-back significant storms are expected this week into next. The storm forecast for Wednesday could bring over an inch of rain to Paso Robles and the storm forecast to begin Feb. 4, could bring over three inches, according to current weather models.

Should you wish to make sandbags to protect private property, the city has sand available at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street (refer to the graphic above). Please make sure to bring a shovel.

Rainfall amounts from anticipated winter storms could be significant, which may potentially cause local flooding. City staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.). The city continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.

Empty sand bags are available for purchase at the following locations:

Burt Industrial Supply 2125 Golden Hill Road (805) 237-2471

Lowe’s 2445 Golden Hill Road (805) 602-9051

Blake’s Hardware 1701 Riverside Avenue (805) 238-3934

SiteOne Hardscape Center 1108 Paso Robles Street (805) 239-4317

Farm Supply 2450 Ramada Drive (805) 238-1177

For further information contact: City of Paso Robles Public Works Department at (805) 237-3861

For guidance on disaster preparedness (i.e., flood safety checklist), visit the City of Paso Robles Emergency Services website: http://www.prcity.com/432/Disaster-Preparation

Important emergency contact information:

Emergencies Paso Robles Police Department 911 or (805) 237-6464

Electrical/Power PG&E 1-800-743-5002

Storm/Street/Drainage Questions Department of Public Works (805) 237-3861

Weather Underground is predicting rainfall every day starting tomorrow through next Thursday.

Click here for a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

