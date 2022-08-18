Input sought on future of electric vehicle charging stations

Goal is to identify ideal locations for new public charging stations

– The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) wants the public’s help to identify sites for future electric vehicle charging stations. Six California Central Coast counties have collaborated on an interactive online mapping tool where the public can offer their valuable and necessary input.

The goal is to identify ideal locations for new public charging stations in the six counties between Ventura, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties. Electric vehicles are essential to the fight against climate change, and more charging stations are needed to recharge vehicles, particularly in rural and traditionally underserved communities.

“The number of Californians choosing to drive an electric vehicle grows every day – and we need to make sure that the infrastructure is there to support them in their clean choices,” said SLOCOG President Ed Waage. “Right now, we are asking the public to help us identify convenient places to charge.”

The information gathered from the interactive online mapping tool will help create the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy.

SLOCOG, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), and the Association of Monterey Bay Governments (AMBAG), along with Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties have partnered to develop the strategy.

The public can find more information on the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy at www.centralcoastzevstrategy.com.

The Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy needs public input on the interactive mapping tool to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles in the region. There are different types of charging stations and popular locations for them, like rest areas, retail venues, restaurants, and libraries, community centers, beaches, parks. Feedback on the map identifies the needs of communities.

The interactive mapping tool is live and available to the public through Oct. at www.bit.ly/CCZEV. A quick video tutorial on how to use the interactive mapping tool is also available at www.bit.ly/InteractiveMapVideo.

