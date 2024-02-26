Introducing PasoSecco, the first prosecco-style sparkling wine made exclusively from local grapes

“The Best Bubbles in Paso” are now available to the public for just $25 per bottle at www.PasoSecco.com and select locations; downtown Paso Robles tasting room to open in April

– Paso Robles just got a lot more bubbly with the launch of PasoSecco, Paso Robles’ first and only Prosecco-style sparkling wine produced exclusively from fruit within the Paso Robles AVA. Blending “Portofino Chic” with “Palm Springs Cool” while always “Paso Robles Cultivated,” PasoSecco is produced from 100% Grenache Blanc fruit sourced from Paso’s El Pomar District. PasoSecco is also the first wine launched by SeccoPaths LLC, the only sparkling winery on the Central Coast to focus exclusively on the Charmat, or tank fermentation, method most commonly used for Italian Proseccos.

PasoSecco is the brainchild of founder and vintner Christopher Kern, a long-time Paso Robles wine entrepreneur, wine personality, and sommelier. PasoSecco was born from two years of rigorous research into both the Paso Robles wine market and the overall sparkling wine market, including data

derived from a blind tasting of nearly 50 different Proseccos and Paso Robles sparkling wines. After determining the ideal grapes, price point, and production style, Chris entrusted his winemaker Elizabeth Kuhlemann, former assistant winemaker at Caelesta and cellar master at Union Sacre and The Fableist, to execute his vision. She hand-crafted the still white wine that became the first vintage of PasoSecco and also oversaw the full Charmat process.

“My goal when we started was to produce the Best Bubbles in Paso – crowd-pleasing, everyday sparkling wine at an affordable price that drinks as wonderfully on its own as it does in a cocktail. Elizabeth nailed that and added her own sparkle and flair. We could not be prouder to uncork the next great sparkling wine brand on Paso Robles and California. PasoSecco is poised to be the Best Bubbles in Paso!”

Impossibly aromatic with fine, silky bubbles, an elegant mousse and flavors of freshly-squeezed lime juice, green apple candy, and lemon pie filling, PasoSecco is ideal as your everyday bubbles or for a birthday, wedding, anniversary, or other special occasion. Enjoy it with friends, as an aperitif, or with

dinner. Or mix it into an Aperol Spritz, Kir, French 75 or your favorite sparkling wine cocktail. PasoSecco is also a 100% Vegan wine.

Try the “Best Bubbles in Paso” for yourself right now for only $25.00 per bottle (plus tax) at PasoSecco.com. PasoSecco can also be purchased by the glass or by the bottle at several local North County establishments, including Wines on Main in Templeton, Brunch Paso Robles, Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ, The Hatch, Della’s, Park Cinemas, Via Caravaggio 147, and Vin 13. PasoSecco will also be opening a downtown Paso Robles tasting room at the corner of 13th and Pine Streets in April. Keep an eye out for that special announcement and stay bubbly!

For more information about PasoSecco, visit www.PasoSecco.com or email info@pasosecco.com.



