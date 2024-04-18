Italian Catholic Federation hosting pasta dinner fundraiser

Dinner will include a plate of spaghetti with homemade sauce and meatballs, along with French bread, salad, and dessert

– The Italian Catholic Federation Branch 354 at Saint Rose of Lima in Paso Robles is set to host its semi-annual pasta dinner at Saint Rose Parish Hall on Saturday, April 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with take-outs starting at 4:30 p.m.

The dinner will include a plate of spaghetti with homemade sauce and meatballs, along with French bread, salad, and dessert. Beverages such as coffee, soda, or a complimentary glass of wine are included.

Proceeds from the dinner will fund scholarships for Saint Rose, local high schools, and colleges.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. They can be purchased in advance at the St. Rose Parish office at (805) 238-2218, the St. Rose School office at (805) 238-0304, or the ICF at (805) 610-8167. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the dinner.

The event, sponsored by the Italian Catholic Federation, St. Rose Branch #354, will be held at St. Rose Parish Hall, located at 820 Creston Road in Paso Robles.

