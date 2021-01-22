J. Lohr releases ‘Flume Crossing’ sauvignon blanc showcasing sustainable certification

–Shipping to markets this week, the 2020 vintage of the J. Lohr Estates Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc, hailing from J. Lohr’s sustainably farmed estate vineyards in Monterey, will feature the Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing (CCSW) seal on its back label. Overseen by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA), the third-party CCSW certification is widely recognized as a benchmark for sustainability. The right to bear the seal on the packaging means that at least 85-percent of the grapes in the wine came from certified sustainable vineyards, the wine was made in a certified sustainable winery, and 100-percent of the grapes came from California vineyards.

“Since the early days of our family-run winery, sustainability has been woven into the culture of our company,” says second-generation CEO Steve Lohr. “As pioneers on California’s Central Coast, we have always strived to lead by example, while fostering values that will ensure the long-term health and vitality of the appellations and communities that we call home. In addition to reflecting this commitment, by featuring the CCSW seal, we are helping consumers make more informed buying decisions about where the wines they are drinking come from, how they are made, and their impact on our environment.”

“The Lohr family has long been committed to sustainability,” said Allison Jordan, executive director of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, a non-profit organization that administers the certification. “It’s exciting to see their expanded use of the Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing logo on J. Lohr wines, which helps bring nationwide awareness to the California wine industry’s commitment to sustainable winegrowing.”

J. Lohr will continue its efforts on building consumer awareness of the importance of certification through an in-store “Growing Sustainability” campaign that begins this month at retailers and fine wine shops throughout the United States. Utilizing virtual events to more deeply engage with consumers on the topic, the winery will also be hosting an informative series of four sustainability-focused social media events that lead up to the celebration of Earth Day on Thursday, April 22. The first event will be hosted by Steve Lohr and President/COO Jeff Meier on Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. PST on Instagram Live.

Commitment to sustainability is not new to J. Lohr. The company was one of the very first vineyards and wineries in the state to earn the Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing distinction from CSWA, and has earned CSWA certification every year for the past decade. That track record of dedication to sustainability was recognized further in 2020 when J. Lohr was honored with the 2020 Green Medal Leader Award. The award is given annually to the winery that best exemplifies leadership in the “3 E’s” of sustainability: environmentally sound, socially equitable, and economically viable.

Following the adoption of the CCSW logo on the 2019 J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay in October of 2020, Flume Crossing becomes the second J. Lohr Estates wine to earn certification. The winery has plans to continue certification labeling across the portfolio of J. Lohr wines and the seal will have its initial appearance in the J. Lohr Vineyard Series tier with the April 2021 release of the 2019 J. Lohr Arroyo Vista Chardonnay.

