J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines announces new virtual tastings

–J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines has announced the launch of its consumer virtual tastings program. Hosted by educators from J. Lohr’s hospitality team, these private, curated virtual tastings will deliver a high-touch sensory experience for consumers to explore J. Lohr’s diverse portfolio from the comfort of home. The virtual tastings program complements the family winery’s successful ‘At Home with J. Lohr’ online initiative, which provides wine enthusiasts with fun, engaging DIY activities and games to help them discover new J. Lohr wines and also share moments with family and friends.

Celebrating the Lohr family’s sustainably farmed estate vineyards in California’s Central Coast and Napa Valley, the virtual tastings illuminate J. Lohr’s chosen appellations of Paso Robles, Monterey County, and St. Helena. The tastings include video and digital storytelling elements to showcase limited-release J. Lohr Vineyard Series wines, as well as winery-exclusive wines, in a cross-tier comparative tasting format for 1 to 16 people.

“We couldn’t be more excited to connect with consumers while we await the safe reopening of our wine centers,” said J. Lohr Director of Hospitality and Direct Sales Jessica Kollhoff. “Our goal is to share our delicious wines, stories, and high-touch hospitality in a relaxed virtual format. Recognizing that so many are finding comfort in their favorite J. Lohr wines while sheltering in place, we crafted our ‘At Home with J. Lohr’ online activities and our virtual tastings to spread a little more joy and Lohr lore during this difficult time.”

Consumers may choose from among the following 4-pack virtual tasting experiences and have wines shipped to their preferred location:

Explore J. Lohr Vineyard Series Virtual Tasting

Two red and two white wines from the vineyard-driven J. Lohr Vineyard Series bring to life varietals that are both coveted and popular from J. Lohr’s portfolio, including Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Petite Sirah and Cabernet Sauvignon. This one-hour virtual tasting, at $130 plus tax, includes shipping and a J. Lohr tasting mat.

Explore J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignons Comparative Virtual Tasting

This experience is a deep dive into four of J. Lohr’s storied Cabernet Sauvignons from Paso Robles and Napa Valley, citing the distinct growing conditions that contribute to quality and flavor at every level. This one-hour virtual tasting, at $167 plus tax, includes shipping and a J. Lohr tasting mat.

Explore J. Lohr Heritage Whites Comparative Virtual Tasting

Not limited to Chardonnay, this tasting of four heritage J. Lohr white wines expands the palate with single-vineyard Pinot Blanc and the special J. Lohr Gesture RVG (Roussanne, Viognier, Grenache). This one-hour virtual tasting, at $130 plus tax, includes shipping and a J. Lohr tasting mat.

Club members have access to J. Lohr Wine Clubs Seasonal Release Virtual Tastings with Wine Club and Member Services Director Kasey Martin, alongside J. Lohr family and winemaking staff. Members of the Vineyards Select Society club have first access to customize a virtual tasting experience with some of their favorite library wines from their own cellars. Coming soon, the social-hour-style ‘Welcome to the Family’ Virtual Tasting Game Night will introduce new club members to the J. Lohr family and the extensive winery-exclusive portfolio.

“Our J. Lohr Wine Club members are our ‘heart and soul’ loyalists, and many have been with us for decades,” said Kasey Martin. “We look forward to sharing exclusive cellar selections, fostering our community, and educating members with each new vintage in their club selections. It’s going to be an exciting time and I look forward to personally connecting with our members.”

J. Lohr’s virtual tasting experiences are secured by reservation following the procurement of a bundle at jlohr.com/virtual-tastings, last one hour, and will be held during select hours Wednesday through Sunday.

