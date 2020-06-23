Jake Beckett to return to role of Winemaker at Peachy Canyon

–Peachy Canyon Winery General Manager, Jake Beckett, announced this week that his brother and co-owner of Peachy Canyon Winery, Josh Beckett, has returned to the winery to reprise his former role of winemaker.

Although Josh became an owner of Peachy Canyon in April of 2019, his title as winemaker became effective only this week.

“It’s great to have my brother Josh back on the team as our head winemaker,” said Jake. “While we have worked together in several different capacities within the wine industry over the past 20 years, my favorite years working with Josh, both at Chronic Cellars and Peachy Canyon, were when he was the winemaker. I am comfortable with his winemaking style and I always hit the market with confidence knowing that he made the wine that I am selling. It has taken us a long time to get where we are in regards to finally producing nearly 100-percent estate wines. It’s fitting that Josh and our winery team would be able to take this next step together, with him leading the charge.“

“I am very excited to be back with the Peachy Canyon Team and to be a part of its new energy and success”, Josh said. “Many years ago I planted 30 acres of dry-farmed Zinfandel and Rhone grape varieties at Peachy’s Mustang Springs Ranch and now I get the chance to work with these grapes. It is something that I had hoped would be possible one day. Along with these new plantings we have our other estate Snow and Thibido Vineyards coming online in the Adelaida and Willow Creek districts. These are going to produce spectacular fruit and I will be fortunate to be hands-on with these vineyards from dirt to bottle. I look forward to carrying on Peachy Canyon’s legacy and taking it to a higher level”

“Having Josh back as full-time winemaker ensures the quality and future of the Peachy Canyon wines,” said Doug Beckett. “His being there will truly make a difference.”

