Jeffrey Halford & The Healers coming to Central Coast

Tour celebrates release of new album

– Bay Area-based Jeffrey Halford & The Healers have a new album, Soul Crusade, which was released on Sept. 23. To celebrate the release of the album, the band is on tour, which will include a few different stops on the Central Coast:

Friday, Sept. 30 – Barrelhouse Brewing, 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1 at Lost Chord Guitars, 1576 Copenhagen Dr. Solvang. Tickets are $10, show for ages 21 and up, show at 8 p.m. Tickets available at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lostchordguitars/735357

Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Pour House, 525 Pine St, Paso Robles, at 4 p.m. – album release party

About the band

Halford is an “Americana” songwriter, born in Dallas, who migrated to Los Angeles in the late 60s and 70s where he “stewed in the blues and rock ‘n’ roll” in Oakland and San Francisco. Jeffrey Halford and The Healers have played live extensively, sharing stages with Etta James, Taj Mahal, Jimmy Cliff, Los Lobos, Guy Clark, John Hammond, Gregg Allman, and more.

