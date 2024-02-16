Jelly Roll to perform in Paso Robles

Tickets go on sale Feb. 23

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced Grammy nominated Jelly Roll has been confirmed to perform in concert on Tuesday, July 23. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Ticket prices for the show are $65, $95, $135, and $180 and will go on sale Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, starting at 10 a.m. to the general public. New this year is a program called “Local Fan of the Fair” which will allow registered local fans one-hour early access to purchase tickets. For more information about this early access, visit www.MidStateFair.com.

Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website www.MidStateFair.com. The box office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channel.

Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll recently debuted top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2, 2023) – earning the biggest country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT (Country Music Television) Music Awards where he earned three awards to become the most awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and “country’s ‘most authentic’ new artist” (The New Yorker) recently received Billboard’s 2023 Breakthrough Award.

“One of Nashville’s fastest rising stars” (The New York Times), Jelly was an 8X nominee and 4X winner at the People’s Choice Country Awards and was the most nominated male at the 2023 CMA Awards, with five total nominations capturing his first CMA Award for “New Artist of the Year.” His current hit single “Save Me” — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt — set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights, has more than 155 million views on YouTube and Platinum certification from the RIAA. Jelly debuted the song along with Lainey Wilson at the 2023 ACM Awards on the heels of his 28-week reign at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. “Save Me” is the follow-up single to his multi-week #1 hits on Country and Rock radio, “Need A Favor” and “Son of A Sinner.”

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair takes place in Paso Robles, and runs July 17 through July 28.

Share To Social Media