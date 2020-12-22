Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this year

–The ​2021 San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival​ is going virtual this year. Diversity and Harmony is the theme with a selection of short, narrative, and documentary films that showcase varied expressions of the Jewish experience from around the world. Three of the films celebrate the healing and unifying power of music and all the films convey a positive message of understanding through storytelling. ​Visit www.slojff.com​ for the festival line-up.

“We are delighted to continue the SLO Jewish Film Festival’s tradition in this new format. It has enabled us to expand programming, develop collaborations, and outreach in new directions,” said Co-Director Lauren Bandari. For three weeks, attendees can watch the expanded slate of films along with the intimate filmmaker conversations the audience has come to enjoy. Muara C. Johnston is back as the interviewer, and will be talking to the directors, producers, and actors who are the creative force behind the movies. There is a live Kibbitz Chat Room for community building where cinephiles can share film reviews and discuss the engaging live events.

Live events occur each Thursday at 7 p.m. and are open to the public and Festival registrants.

Jan. 7​ – Opening Night Concert with violinist, Brynn Albanese, the SLO Symphony, and Jazz guitarist, Adam Levine.

Jan. 14​ – Members of the GALA Pride and Diversity Center will discuss the intersectionality of LGBTQ+ and Jewish Life.

Jan. 21​ – A Local Filmmaker Forum with Randi Barros, Tom Walters, and Jody Belsher will explore the challenges and opportunities for indie filmmakers in the time of Covid.

Jan. 28​ – Closing Night Roundtable with Rabbi Micah Hyman and guest rabbis sharing the importance of Commandment 613, the directive to perform acts of kindness and selflessness.

“It is not just for Jewish members of the community, but for everyone,” writes Festival Co-Directors Lauren and Muara. “We hope this year, 2021, with folks quarantining at home and looking for engaging content, they’ll check out the terrific movies curated for the SLO Jewish Film Festival. Great storytelling knows no barriers, it simply expands our hearts and opens our minds.”

