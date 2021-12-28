Jimmy Panetta announces run for re-election

New 19th Congressional District includes coastal areas of Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties

– Jimmy Panetta, the United States Representative currently for California’s 20th District, announces that he will run for re-election in the newly-drawn 19th Congressional District.

“I’m excited to continue my service to the people of the Central Coast by fighting for our values and getting things done in Washington, D.C.” said Panetta. “Although the shape of our district has changed, it will not change my dedication and desire to enhance the lives and ensure the livelihoods of my constituents by making the federal government work them… I look forward to introducing myself to the few communities that were added to the new 19th Congressional District and letting them know, as my existing constituents already know, that it has been an absolute honor and privilege to represent the Central Coast, and that I will continue my fight for opportunities for working families and the future of our democracy.”

This month, the independent California Citizens’ Redistricting Commission drew and finalized all of the congressional districts for the State of California. The new 19th Congressional District contains much of Congressman Panetta’s current district on the central coast of California, including the coastal areas of Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties, and adds the northern part of Santa Cruz County, the southern part of San Jose City, and the northern part of San Luis Obispo County.

Congressman Panetta has served as the United States Representative for the Central Coast since 2017. During that short time in Congress, Representative Panetta has served on the House Committees on Ways & Means, Armed Services, and Agriculture. Those key committees have jurisdiction over some of the nation’s most important federal programs that benefit families and businesses on the Central Coast.

Representative Panetta has accomplished what he considers are several legislative victories, including successfully reversing the previous administration’s harmful environmental regulations in order to sustain coastal and ocean resources. He also fought to secure more federal funding for affordable housing, to reduce homelessness, and to increase the amount of safe and secure housing for farmworkers and military families. The House passed his legislation to make funds available to homeless veterans and those at risk of homelessness. Last year, Representative Panetta secured compensation for restaurants, small businesses, farmers, farmworkers, and hospice care providers to offset losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. He co-authored the House passed bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act to provide an earned pathway to citizenship for essential workers.

Most recently, Representative Panetta secured funds in the bipartisan infrastructure law that could be invested in key Central Coast projects including water resources, wildfire resiliency, energy grids, and supply chain solutions. In the pending House-passed Build Back Better Act, he secured key funds for agricultural research and conservation and tax credits for electronic bus and bicycle purchases to help reduce carbon emissions. Representative Panetta also serves as one of only eight Chief Deputy Whips in the House Democratic leadership. He is member of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, the Bipartisan Working Group, and is a founder of the For Country Caucus that consists of military veterans who are Members of Congress that work together on policies for a more productive government.

Prior to being elected to Congress, Representative Panetta built a foundation of local and national service. After graduating from Santa Clara University School of Law Representative Panetta was a deputy district attorney for Alameda and Monterey Counties where his work focused on pursuing justice for victims, protecting families, and making communities safer. Based on his experience, Panetta was appointed to the California Councils on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, which provided guidance to the Governor’s Office on critical criminal justice programs.

As a member of the United States Navy, Reserve Component, Panetta was mobilized to active duty after the attacks of 9/11 and deployed to fight in Operation Enduring Freedom. Panetta served in Afghanistan as an Intelligence Officer assigned to a Special Operations task force. Based on his meritorious service in a combat zone, Panetta was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. After returning home, Panetta served as a board member of the Veterans Transition Center where he worked to address veterans’ homelessness and championed the opening of Monterey County’s first Veterans Treatment Court. Along with local leaders and veterans, he also helped establish the Central Coast Veterans Cemetery.

Based on his work and service to his community, Representative Panetta was named a Monterey County Veteran of the Year in 2015. Panetta was raised, educated, and currently lives on the Central Coast with his wife and their two daughters.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related