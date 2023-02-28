Paso Robles News|Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Joe Bonamassa coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre 

Posted: 7:20 am, February 28, 2023 by News Staff
Joe Bonamassa. Photo credit: Kit Wood

Joe Bonamassa. Photo credit: Kit Wood.

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Joe Bonamassa, a three-time Grammy-nominated guitarist and 25-time Billboard chart-topper, has announced new tour dates, including a stop at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Aug. 2, 2023. The announcement came during his nearly sold-out spring US tour, which has a focus on his latest album “Time Clocks.” Tickets for the show will be available on Ticketmaster from March 3 at 10 a.m.

Bonamassa’s announcement follows the release of his latest live concert film and album “Tales of Time,” featuring material from his latest album. The album was recorded in August of 2022 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, with the striking visuals serving to highlight the music. The album will be released worldwide on April 14 through Bonamassa’s J&R Adventures in CD/DVD, CD/BR, vinyl, and digital formats. Fans can pre-order the album at https://joeb.me/talesoftime.

Bonamassa’s Vina Robles Amphitheatre show is expected to be a sell-out, and his show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado is a testament to his ability to create a memorable live performance.

“This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date. My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night,” Bonamassa said.

 

Comments

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.