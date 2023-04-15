Join the fight for suicide prevention at special San Luis Obispo event

San Luis Obispo ‘Out of the Darkness Campus Walk’ to be held at Cal Poly April 29

− Volunteers from San Luis Obispo are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention later this month. The first-ever San Luis Obispo Out of the Darkness campus walk, hosted by the Greater Los Angeles & Central Coast Chapter, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health, and Cuesta Community College, will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. PST (Check-in and event activities begin at 10 a.m. PST), at the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Campus. For more information, and to register, go to afsp.org/SLO.

This gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research, and survivor support programs. In addition to raising awareness and funds to fight suicide, the walks give those who attend a chance to connect with others and know they are not alone, whether they walk in memory or in support of a loved one or in honor of their own mental health journey.

“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by connecting with one another, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss,” said Louisa Rocque, executive director, AFSP Greater Los Angeles & Central Coast Chapter. “Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”

The San Luis Obispo Out of the Darkness Campus Walk is one of hundreds of events being held nationwide this year. The event is free, and open to the public.

“This year we want people to join us in walking to create a world without suicide,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “By walking you are helping us make progress through research, advocacy, education and support to those affected by suicide. And you are improving our understanding of mental health, and how to be there for each other when someone is struggling. I’m in awe of our courageous volunteers who are lifting their voices to inform local and national leaders of the support needed to reduce suicide and save lives.”

