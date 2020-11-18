Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Join the library’s virtual ‘New Year’s Eve Stuffed Animal Sleepover’ 

Posted: 6:28 am, November 18, 2020

–On Thursday, Dec. 31, from 6-7 p.m., join the Paso Robles Library’s “Virtual New Year’s Eve Pajama Party” for pillowy pals.

Attendees will register their stuffed animals for the party, then come to the library the week before to pick up a goodie bag full of the supplies they will need. And then meet up on Thursday, Dec. 31 from 6-7 p.m. for a fun virtual party.

Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant in this special holiday event. One furry friend per child, please.



