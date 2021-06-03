Join the Paso Robles library for traditional Indonesian fabric dyeing

Zoom class happening on July 28

–Intermediate crafters will enjoy the challenge of creating this month’s ocean scene project based on the techniques of Samantha Wood Art. Using simple materials such as glue and paint, learn a version of the traditional Indonesian fabric dyeing technique known as batik. Then, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 7-8 p.m., share your accomplishments (or challenges) with other Paso Robles City Library online crafters.

Space is limited. Registration with a library card is required for all participants by July 9, 2021, to receive craft kit materials and information about the Wednesday, July 28, 7 p.m. Zoom meetup. For ages 16 plus.

For more information about adult classes and events, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com, or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open for grab-and-go service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service and outdoor patio seating are also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

