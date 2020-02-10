Joseph Vaughn is named director of food services for Paso Robles schools

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District recently announced that Joseph Vaughn is the new director of food service for the district. Vaughn has been a school food service director for 22 years and was most recently the director for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

In his 22- year tenure, Vaughn has garnered national recognition for his ability to increase meal participation and turn around food service programs that were struggling financially.

Before taking over in Los Angeles, Vaughn was the executive director of food and nutrition services for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in Ohio where he was credited with turning around a food service program which was losing $3 million dollars per year, according to an announcement by the PRJUSD.

After leaving Cleveland to join LAUSD, Vaughn is credited with implementing a variety of new programs such as the “Hot Supper Meals Program” which generated millions of dollars in additional revenue. The increase in meal participation along with a variety of cost control measures that were implemented helped the district climb out of a $50 million- dollar deficit.

Vaughn says he has always been surrounded by staff members who are willing to go above and beyond in order to provide the quality and service that students deserve. He says that he is pleased to be the new director in Paso Robles and is confident that he has the team in place to help Paso Robles become one of the best food programs in central California. He says he is honored to call San Luis Obispo County his family’s new home.

