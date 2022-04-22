Journey coming to the Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 29

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Journey has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be the band’s fourth appearance at the Fair, having last performed eight years ago in 2014.

Ticket prices for the show are $38, $58, $98 and $133 for reserved seating and $133 for pit/standing section and will go on sale Friday, April 29, starting at 10 a.m. online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ performance will include many of their global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” and “Lights,” and more.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

