Justin Winery expands with new buildings at business park

New facilities add to company’s local footprint

– Justin Vineyard & Winery is currently constructing new large facilities at 2265 Wisteria Lane, Paso Robles, in the Golden Hills Business Park. The projects can be seen on the north side of Highway 46 East.

This site currently measures around 20 acres and the new construction will measure around 12 acres on this lot. The Justin Winery Building No. 4 & 5 Project was approved for construction in 2021. It will consist of two buildings: No. 4 will measure around 113,960 feet and function as barrel storage, along with shipping and receiving areas and a merch yard, while No. 5 will measure around 125,700 feet and serve as space for bottling, case goods, and office space.

The Paso Robles Planning Commission held a public hearing on in March 2021 and the Paso Robles City Council held one in April 2021 with a final determination to approve the project; the different findings that led to this approval included that the new buildings would contribute to the city’s quality, be found in a suitable location, and not pose a detriment to the surrounding community.

Late mayor Steve Martin, along with councilmembers John Hamon, Steve Gregory, Maria Garcia and Fred Strong all voted unanimously in favor of approval.

Part of the approval included the removal of a 33-inch blue oak tree on the property, along with the replanting of 11 15-gallon and two one-gallon oak trees. Chip Tamagni, a certified arborist with A&T Arborists, now called 4GT, concluded in a report that “the tree has sustained past failures, pests, and structural deficiencies…being in a stressed condition with no signs of growth during the last growing season,” as summarized in Resolution 21-040 by the Paso Robles City Council.

“Justin Vineyards & Winery is more than a beautiful place to drink exceptional wine. It’s a unique viticultural microclimate. It’s a Michelin-starred restaurant…It’s tasting rooms at the vineyard and in downtown Paso Robles, and more,” the Justin Vineyards & Winery website reads.

The Justin company has several sites located around Paso Robles; their estate is found on Chimney Rock Road and offers wine tastings, educational seminars, and a Michelin-star restaurant. For those looking for an overnight stay, the Just Inn is found at the estate and three suites, a villa, and chateau. The downtown Justin tasting room offers quality meals, along with a steakhouse menu on Fridays and Saturdays, along with chocolate and wine tastings. The first Justin vineyards were planted in 1981 and has won numerous awards since then, including the 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine American Winery of the Year, the Silver Medal for the 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon at the 2022 London Wine Competition, and more.

“Conveniently located on Paso Robles’ Downtown City Park, experience Justin’s world-class tasting bar and dining room. Relax and enjoy a wide selection of Justin wines by the glass or by the bottle accompanied by our chef’s featured small bites or full menu, or a signature wine and chocolate pairing,” as noted on the Justin Vineyards & Winery website.

Paso Robles-based Justin Winery company is a division of The Wonderful Company, the agricultural conglomerate owned by billionaires Stewart and Lynda Resnick of Beverly Hills, Calif.

For more information about Justin Vineyards & Winery, visit their website here. The Justin Downtown Tasting Room is located at 811 12th Street in Paso Robles. Open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call (805) 591 – 3224 or visit justinwine.com.