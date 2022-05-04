Justin Winery grants direct over $250,000 to nonprofits, schools

Grants provide youth programs, social services, community initiatives with critical financial assistance, resources

– Justin Vineyards & Winery announced this week that its most recent class of community grant recipients includes 14 nonprofit organizations, plus additional schools in North County. Justin, part of The Wonderful Company family of brands owned by Stewart and Lynda Resnick, will award a total of $252,500 in grants, of which $50,000 has been directed towards K–12 schools in the community. Since its launch in 2013, Justin Community Grants have funded over 232 projects and supported over 151 teachers and 39 schools, totaling nearly $1.2 million.

The grant program is a central component of Justin’s mission to support its neighbors and employees in their efforts to make Paso Robles a better place to live, work, and play, now and for generations to come. Justin has a long-standing commitment to the community and continues to foster sustainable farming in Paso Robles Wine Country.

“We’re humbled by the quality of applications we receive every year and strive to help our neighbors make an even bigger impact by giving them the resources they need to accomplish their goals,” said Molly Scott, director of grower and community relations at Justin. “The Community Grants program was created to support grassroots, community-led nonprofit organizations and schools to help drive meaningful change. We’re proud to be part of the great work taking place, and it’s important to us to collaborate with others to make a difference here at home.”

From musical instruments and graphing calculators to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) materials and innovative virtual field trips, the grants help fund classroom supplies and educational opportunities for students in North San Luis Obispo County.

Grant recipients are focused on strengthening youth programs, social services, and strategic community investments. The funds help support organizations working to provide lifelong opportunities and programs to empower youth and transitional social services. From job skills training and preventative dental care to mental wellness and therapy services, the community grants program is open to all focus areas. Organizations that receive grants are selected by a committee of employees who volunteer annually to identify organizations that provide projects and services directly benefiting local communities.

“With the support of the Justin Community Grant, The Link Family Resource Center will continue to bring our highly valued Family Advocate services through the summer months,” said Lisa Fraser, executive director, The Link Family Resource Center. “Historically, this time of year, families need extra support with basic needs, parent education resources, and help with meeting the costs of summer activities for their children and teens. Thank you, Justin, for making your generous contribution possible.”

Some of the 2021–2022 grant recipients include:

Affordable Housing Paso Robles: Provide interview skills, resume building, job application, college planning, computer skills, personal finance, and career exploration services through the YouthWorks program, supporting 225 youths ages 14 to 16 after school, five days a week.

Central Coast LINK: Reach an additional 51 monolingual Spanish-speaking and Mixteco families with children and support 149 current households.

Studios on the Park Inc.: Provide creative learning experiences to 3,000 elementary-grade students, supporting 50 classes per semester, 100 classes per year, and an average of 30 students per class.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County: Provide mentoring and case management to an additional 20 at-risk youths.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Luis Obispo County, Inc. (CASA): Pair five foster children with their own CASA volunteer.

For more information, visit www.justinwinegrants.com.

