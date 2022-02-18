Kane Brown set to perform at Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale Feb. 25

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country music star Kane Brown has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. Kane Brown’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be Kane Brown’s first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (pit, standing only) and will go on sale

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Named to the 2021 Time100 list of the most influential people in the world, 5X American Music Award

(AMA) winner Kane Brown continues to “expand the perception of Country music and break musical

boundaries,” according to the fair. Noted as the “future of Country” (Billboard) and one of “31 People Changing the South” (Time), the chart-topping entertainer earned an ACM Album of the Year nomination for Mixtape Vol. 1, (2020) and won an ACM Video of the Year Award for his anthem “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Brown first broke through with his No. 1 self-titled debut album, which spent 13 weeks at the top of the chart and helped him become the first artist in Billboard history to top all 5 Billboard Country charts simultaneously. Brown’s “Heaven” and “What Ifs” are the 3rd and 7th most streamed country songs of all time. Brown’s sophomore album Experiment debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and solidified Brown as the only male country artist in more than 24 years to achieve this all-genre chart feat. Experiment produced three back-to-back Double Platinum No. 1 hits and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year.

One of only 10 country artists to sell out Los Angeles’ famed Staples Center (recently renamed

Crypto.com Arena), Brown recently repeated this milestone on his newly launched Blessed & Free

headlining tour, where he is the first country artist to visit all NBA Arenas in one tour. Brown’s current top

10 and climbing hit, “One Mississippi” released on the heels of his three-time CMA nominated multi-week No. 1 single with Chris Young, “Famous Friends.” Brown recently released his latest collaboration, “Blessed & Free” with Grammy and Oscar Award-winning artist, H.E.R. to critical acclaim from The New York Times, Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, and UPROXX.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam

Ahead!”

